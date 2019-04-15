Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32 MP selfie camera to launch in India on April 24

Xiaomi is all set to add another device to its camera-centric Redmi Y-series smartphones– Redmi Y3. It has started to send media invites to the launch event, which is scheduled for April 24, 2019. The invite does not carry the name of the device but it does say that the phone will have a 32MP selfie camera.

However, on Twitter, the official handle of Redmi India tweeted hinting the phone to be a Y-series smartphone. It says, “Y should selfies be less detailed? Y can’t we change the way we look at them?”

A few days ago, Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, also shared a teaser for a new Redmi Y-series smartphone with 32MP selfie camera, which only confirms the upcoming device to be a Redmi Y2 successor. The camera specifications on Redmi Y3 takes a big leap as the Redmi Y2 come with a 16MP selfie camera.

The invite also reveals a Dot Notch on the front as seen on the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. So, we can expect a dot notch on the Redmi Y3. Going with the teasers shared by the Redmi India Twitter handle, the phone could have a better design than the Redmi Y2 and a “brighter” display too.

Y should selfies be less detailed? Y can’t we change the way we look at them? Y wait? The #32MPSuperSelfie is coming your way soon. Revealing on 24-04-2019. RT and guess what’s coming with #32MPSuperSelfie. pic.twitter.com/KbZqMg8vuV — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 15, 2019

Apart from the selfie camera, nothing much is known about the specifications of the Redmi Y3. However, we can expect a 4,000 mAh or bigger battery in the device as Redmi India earlier shared a teaser boasting about its battery life. It tweeted a video with the tag, “You never run out of juice. Y should your phone? #YYY”.

Rumours suggest that Redmi Y3 will sport a dual rear camera setup of 12MP + 2MP, as seen on the Redmi Note 7. The phone is expected to run Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10.