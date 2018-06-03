Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be Amazon exclusive in India, launch set for June 7

The upcoming Redmi Y2 smartphone will be an Amazon India exclusive The upcoming Redmi Y2 smartphone will be an Amazon India exclusive

Xiaomi is all set to launch its selfie-centric Redmi Y2 in India on June 7. A few days ahead of the launch, Amazon has revealed a new Redmi Y smartphone will be available exclusively on the e-platform. The landing page on Amazon for the device doesn’t reveal which Xiaomi smartphone will debut, however, the teasers posted on Amazon website shows the same Selfie-AI camera lens that we saw on ‘Xiaomi Product Launch 2018’ invite.

Amazon has already put ‘Notify Me’ registrations for the new Redmi Y smartphone. The e-retailer has also revealed that the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup, selfie LED light, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a fingerprint sensor. Further, the upcoming Redmi Y smartphone is being teased with the hashtag #FindYourSelfie which clearly indicates that it will be a selfie-centric smartphone.

The upcoming Redmi Y smartphone will feature a 16MP AI-Selfie camera The upcoming Redmi Y smartphone will feature a 16MP AI-Selfie camera

Notably, Xiaomi introduced the selfie-focused smartphone, the Redmi S2 in China last month. The company is now expected to bring the Redmi Y2 as a rebranded version of the Redmi S2 in the Indian smartphone market.

The Redmi S2 was launched in China for a price starting at CNY 999 (around Rs 10,600) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. While the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version came for CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 13,700). The Redmi Y2 is expected to launch at a similar price range as the S2 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi S2/Redmi Y2: Specifications

The Redmi S2 selfie-centric smartphone came with a 16MP front-facing sensor with AI-powered portrait mode. The rebranded version of the smartphone, the Redmi Y2 is expected to carry similar specifications. The upcoming Redmi Y smartphone is set to be the successor of the selfie-focused smartphone, Redmi Y1 which was launched in India in November last year.

Also Read– Redmi Y1 review: Is this the new budget king from Xiaomi?

To recall, the Redmi S2 features a 5.99-inch HD+(1440 x 720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with either 3GB+32GB storage or 4GB RAM+64GB of storage. It has a dedicated microSD slot and expandable storage support on the phone is up to 128GB.

In terms of optics, the Redmi S2 has vertically stacked dual rear cameras comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The phone offer features like dual-tone LED flash, Portrait mode, and EIS. The Redmi S2 has a circular-shaped fingerprint sensor located on the rear panel. It has a battery backup of 3080mAh and runs MIUI 9.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd