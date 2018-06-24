Xiaomi Redmi Y2 starts receiving MIUI 9.5.14 in India, includes bug fixes

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has started receiving the MIUI 9.5.14 update in India. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has started receiving the MIUI 9.5.14 update in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is receiving a new update in India which fixes some of the bugs and improves the security of the smartphone. The MIUI 9.5.14 is being rolled out to select users as part of the global MIUI Global Beta Stable V9.5.14.0.OEFMIFA.

If you own the Redmi Y2, then it is recommended to update the phone to the latest MIUI update. Xiaomi notes that the MIUI 9.5.14 software is available through Over-the-air (OTA) mode. In case you don’t receive the notification through over-the-air (OTA) update, then it is recommended to check the update manually on the device. To do that, simply go to the Settings>System updates, or use the pre-installed updater app. MIUI 9.5.14 software update size is around 1.3GB.

Just to recall, Xioami Redmi Y2 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display (1440 X 720p) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with either 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, and a microSD card slot (upto 128GB).

On the back, Redmi Y2 has a vertical dual-rear camera setup, comprising of a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary snapper. The front selfie camera on Redmi Y2 is 16MP, which the company says is powered by ‘Artificial Intelligence’. The Redmi Y2 camera has Portrait mode on both the front and rear camera.

The phone is backed by a 3080mAh battery and runs on MIUI 9.5 which is based on Android Oreo. The device is promised to be updated to MIUI 10 in the coming days. The 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi Y2 is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 11,999.

