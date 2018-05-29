Xiaomi Redmi Y2 spotted on Geekbench ahead of June 7 India launch

As per the Geekbench listing, Redmi Y2 will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, said to be the Snapdragon 625. (Image: Geekbench) As per the Geekbench listing, Redmi Y2 will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, said to be the Snapdragon 625. (Image: Geekbench)

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, set to launch in India on June 7, has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, which reveals its performance scores and specifications. It should be noted that Redmi S2, which made debut in China recently is speculated to be rebranded as Redmi Y2 in India and even the Geekbench lists similar features. As per the listing, Redmi Y2 will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, said to be the Snapdragon 625. It will feature 3GB RAM.

Last week, Xiaomi sent out invites for a product launch on June 7. Instead of revealing the name of the smartphone, Xiaomi teased the device through a cryptic image that shows a sketch of a human from one side and a camera sensor on the side. This hints a selfie-centric smartphone with built-in AI features – Redmi S2. Notably, Redmi S2 which comes with AI-powered features for selfie camera, has been dubbed as Xiaomi’s ‘best selfie smartphone’.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Geekbench listing, which seems to have been uploaded on May 28, suggests that the phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo. Redmi Y2 has scored 843 in single-core performance, while the phone’s multi-core performance is 4196.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, clocked at 2GHz, coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal space. The storage is expandable via microSD card support. Redmi S2 runs the company’s MIUI 9 OS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone is backed by a 3,080mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 sports vertically stacked dual rear cameras, with a 12MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary shooter. A dual-tone LED flash, Portrait mode, and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) is also supported. The selfie shooter is 16MP with a pixel size of 2µm. It is said to support AI Portrait mode as well as AI face recognition. In China, the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model o Redmi S2 is priced at Yuan 999 (Rs 10,567 approx). The higher storage variant is available at Yuan 1,299 (Rs 13,731 approx).

