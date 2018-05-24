Xiaomi sends out media invites for June 7 event in India; Redmi Y2 expected

Xiaomi is likely to launch the selfie-centric Redmi Y2 in India on June 7. Xiaomi is likely to launch the selfie-centric Redmi Y2 in India on June 7.

Xiaomi has sent out invitations to an event on June 7, widely expected to be the launch of the Redmi Y2 in India. As usual, the Chinese company didn’t confirm anything that would be revealed in the invite, but we’re certain the Redmi Y2 will take the center stage. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is likely to be the rebranded version of the Redmi S2, which was launched in China earlier this month.

Instead of revealing the name of the smartphone, Xiaomi teases the device through a cryptic image that shows a sketch of a human from one side and a camera sensor on the side. This simply hints a selfie-centric smartphone with built-in AI features.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (Redmi S2): Specifications, features

Xiaomi Redmi S2 is claimed to be the best selfie-centric smartphone in its Redmi series. The smartphone is already available in China, however, it will be called as the Redmi Y2 in the Indian market. The Redmi Y2 should be seen as a successor to the Redmi Y1, which made its debut in India in November of last year.

If you’re not aware, Xiaomi Redmi S2 sports a 5.99-inch HD+(1440 x 720 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of storage. It is backed by a 3080mAh battery and runs MIUI 9.

On the photography front, the Redmi S2 has vertically stacked dual cameras on the back, similar to the Mi 6X and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The dual camera setup consists of a 12MP primary snapper and a 5MP secondary sensor. It also features dual-tone LED flash, Portrait mode, and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). On the front, it features a 16MP front camera with a pixel size of 2µm and AI-powered Portrait mode. Plus, of course, the handset comes with a fingerprint scanner, as well as a microSD card slot.

In China, Xiaomi Redmi S2 is priced at Yuan 999, which translates to Rs 10,700. We can expect the Redmi Y2 to launch in the vicinity of Rs 10,000 when it launches on June 7 in India. The smartphone will undercut the newly launched Honor 7A and 7C, as well as the Realme 1.

The presentation will kick off at 1:30pm IST. No word on whether or not Xiaomi will livestream the launch event, but it’s pretty certain the company will. indianexpress.com will be reporting live from the event.

