Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch Highlights: Redmi Y2 price in India starts at Rs 9,999, Amazon sale from June 12

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The launch was held in New Delhi at 3 PM IST, and live streamed via Mi.com, which is the company’s official website. Redmi Y2 is an addition to Xiaomi’s selfie-focused Y-series in India. The budget smartphone is a rebranded version of Redmi S2, which was launched in China last month. Xiaomi also announced the global availability of MIUI 10, which is the company’s new user-interface.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage model costs Rs 12,999. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be sold via flash sale model in India. The first sale on Amazon and Mi.com will be held on June 12. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes with Artificial Intelligence-powered 16MP selfie camera, which is also the highlight of the phone. Those interested in buying the device will have to register in advance.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 launched in India: Price, features and more
The first flash sale for Redmi Y2 will be held on June 12 on Amazon India and Mi.com. Users will have to register on Amazon India in order to purchase the phone. Redmi Y2 has a price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM base variant, while the 4GB RAM version costs Rs 11,999. ICICI Bank is offering Rs 500 instant discount. Airtel customers who buy Redmi Y2 will get Rs 1,800 cashback as well as up to 240GB free data.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 India price is Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage option is priced at Rs 12,999. Amazon sale for Redmi Y2 will begin June 12.
Xiaomi is also introducing a payments integration for Paytm in the camera app. Xiaomi will remove the reply feature for messages from banks, services, etc. Instead, it will show a quick menu depending on the service. It will support 100 such services. The beta version of MIUI 10 will be released mid-June.
Xiaomi has confirmed the global launch of its new user-interface MIUI 10. It comes with OS level optimisations to ensure smoother and faster performance. On the design front, MIUI 10 comes with support for the full-screen. This includes support for 18:9 and 19.9 aspect ratio displays. It also redesigns the Recent view. It will now show a vertically stacked view of all recently opened apps. In MIUI 10, the browser will show local services via progressive web apps. So services like Ola, Flipkart etc, will be available in the browser.
Xiaomi now talking about Make in India. The company claims they hope to manufacture 100 per cent of their PCBs for phones in India by next year.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25 micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo. MIUI 9.5 will have a smart photo editing feature that will let users remove objects from a picture.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be available in three colour options - Dark grey, Rose Gold and Gold. The front camera is 16MP with AI support for low-light, auto HDR, AI beauty and Portrait mode. It comes with dual 12MP+5MP rear cameras. Redmi Y2 is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor and the battery is 3,080mAh.
Manu Jain on stage for the launch of Redmi Y2 and MIUI 10. Xiaomi india head says the company is the number brand in India with more than 30 per cent market share. "We are dominating the online segment with 60 per cent market share," says Jain. Xiaomi also claims to be the second largest brand in offline market share with 13 per cent share.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications are expected to be the same as Redmi S2. It comes with a 5.99-inch FullView 18:9 aspect ratio display with HD+ resolution. The processor is Snapdragon 625, coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Redmi S2 is backed by a 3,080mAh battery.
MIUI 10 is Xiaomi's new user interface. The company is expected to announce some India-centric MIUI 10 features as well. Xiaomi will have a list of devices that will get the software version first. As always, MIUI 10's beta version will be released first. The highlight of the UI is it includes native support for 16:9, 18:9 and 19:9 aspect ratio displays.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be a budget smartphone, with India price expected to start at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage option. The phone could also come in a 4GB RAM+64GB storage model, which could be priced at Rs 11,999. Redmi S2 is available in three colour variants in China - Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold. Redmi Y2 will likely come in these three colour options as well.
Xiaomi's selfie-focused Y-series for the Indian smartphone market was announced with Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite smartphones last year. Xiaomi's MIUI 9 for India was also unveiled alongside the Redmi Y1 phones. Redmi Y1 has 16MP sensor on the front with flash. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will come with dual rear cameras as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI)- powered features for the selfie-shooter. This includes the ability to click AI Portrait. The company is also expected to showcase MIUI 10 at today's event.
Xiaomi has already sent out media invites for the Redmi Y2 launch event. The cryptic invite did not reveal the name of the phone but shows a sketch of a circle with human face occupying left half and camera sensor on the right half of the circle. Of course, it simply hints at built-in AI features for the selfie camera, which will be the highlight of Redmi Y2.