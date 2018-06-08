Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch Highlights: Redmi Y2 price in India starts at Rs 9,999, Amazon sale from June 12

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch Highlights: Xiaomi Redmi S2 price in India, specifications and features. Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 India launch Highlights: Xiaomi Redmi S2 price in India, specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The launch was held in New Delhi at 3 PM IST, and live streamed via Mi.com, which is the company’s official website. Redmi Y2 is an addition to Xiaomi’s selfie-focused Y-series in India. The budget smartphone is a rebranded version of Redmi S2, which was launched in China last month. Xiaomi also announced the global availability of MIUI 10, which is the company’s new user-interface.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage model costs Rs 12,999. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be sold via flash sale model in India. The first sale on Amazon and Mi.com will be held on June 12. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes with Artificial Intelligence-powered 16MP selfie camera, which is also the highlight of the phone. Those interested in buying the device will have to register in advance.

