Xiaomi Redmi Y2 blue, black colour options launched, sale today at 12 PM

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has been announced in two new colour variants – Mesmerising Blue and Stunning Black. The new colour options will be available on sale on September 21, which is today from 12 PM on Mi.com and Amazon India. “Presenting the 16MP AI-Selfie Superstar, Redmi Y2 in two new colour variants – Black and Blue. Sale starts at 12 noon tomorrow Mi.com and Amazon India,” Redmi India said in a tweet.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched in India in June this year in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. Now, the phone will be available in two more colour options. The price and specifications of Redmi Y2 will remain the same. Redmi Y2 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM +32GB variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Rs 12,999.

In terms of specifications, Redmi Y2 gets a 5.99-inches HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 269 ppi. This is an 18:9 aspect ratio display with thinner bezels and no front button, though Xiaomi has added a rear fingerprint scanner. On the design front, the phone has a metallic finish on the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 sports dual-rear cameras, a combination of 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. The front camera on Redmi Y2 is 16MP, which the company says is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Both the front and rear cameras on Redmi Y2 supports Portrait mode.

Redmi Y2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and it also comes with features like Face Unlock, AI Beautify 4.0, etc. Battery on Redmi Y2 is 3080 mAh. It relies on a micro-USB port 2.0 for charging. Redmi Y2 will run MIUI 9.5 with Android Oreo. The phone comes with a dedicated microSD slot in the phone with up to 128GB support.

