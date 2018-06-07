Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 launch in India at 3 pm today: How to watch livestream, features, etc

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and MIUI 10 OS will launch in India today: Here’s how to watch live stream, timings and more. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and MIUI 10 OS will launch in India today: Here’s how to watch live stream, timings and more.

Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Redmi Y2, the likely successor to the Redmi Y1 in India today. Xiaomi MIUI 10 software will also be revealed, and the company will likely announce a list and timeline for the rollout of the new MIUI operating system. MIUI is Xiaomi’s own user interface, which powers its phones. It should be noted that Redmi Y2 from Xiaomi will be a rebranded version of the Redmi S2, which was launched in China earlier this year.

The upcoming Redmi Y2 smartphone will be exclusive to the e-commerce portal, Amazon India. The website has already listed the smartphone on its website with teasers revealing some of the aspects of the smartphone, including a 16MP AI selfie camera. Here are details on Redmi Y2 launch timings, how to watch livestream and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 launch in India: Live stream timing, how to watch

Xiaomi is hosting an event in New Delhi for its next selfie-centric smartphone under the Y-series. The Redmi Y2 launch event will kick-off at 3:00 PM IST. Users will be able to watch the unveiling of the new Redmi Y2 on Xiaomi’s official website, mi.com. The Chinese manufacturer has put a dedicated page ‘event.mi.com/in/realyousmartphone’ whereby users can stream the smartphone launch event live.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be Amazon exclusive in India

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 India launch: Specifications and Expected price

Xiaomi is expected to bring the Redmi Y2 as a rebranded version of the Redmi S2 in the Indian smartphone market. The selfie-focused Redmi S2 was introduced in China last year. Redmi S2 was priced in China starting at CNY 999 which converts to Rs 10,600 after translation. We can expect the Redmi Y2 standard version to cost around Rs 9,999 in India for the starting variant, though Xiaomi could price it even lower if one goes by some reports. Redmi Y2 will likely be launched in two variants in the Indian market.

Xiaomi is expected to bring the rebranded version of Redmi S2 as Redmi Y2 in India (Image Source: suning.com) Xiaomi is expected to bring the rebranded version of Redmi S2 as Redmi Y2 in India (Image Source: suning.com)

On the specifications front, Redmi S2 features a 5.99-inch HD+(1440 x 720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with either 3GB+32GB storage or 4GB RAM+64GB of storage. This makes it similar to the Redmi Note 5 phone in India, which is also powered by the same Qualcomm processor and a 5.99-inch display. However, Redmi Note 5 has a Full HD display which is 1080p resolution and thus higher than the Redmi Y2. The new smartphone has a dedicated microSD slot and expandable storage support on the phone is up to 128GB.

Also Read- Redmi Y1 review: Is this the new budget king from Xiaomi?

As for the camera, the Redmi S2 has dual rear cameras comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The vertically stacked dual cameras have dual-tone LED flash support and offer Portrait mode, and EIS. The Redmi S2 fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear panel. It has a battery backup of 3080mAh and runs MIUI 9. Xiaomi is also offering a Portrait mode driven by ‘AI’ on its front camera.

Xiaomi MIUI 10: Features, release date

Xiaomi’s India Manu Kumar Jain had tweeted a short teaser about the MIUI 10 launch in India. The expectation is that MIUI 10 will be showcased at today’s event as well. MIUI 10 includes a revamped task manager, gesture controls and AI portrait mode. This will ensure support for Bokeh/Portrait photos even on single sensor cameras, and it will be powered by Artificial Intelligence. MIUI 10 will be used to determine what apps are used most by the user and the OS will launch them faster.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi 8, MIUI 10 LAUNCH HIGHLIGHTS

MIUI 10 also comes with native support for 16:9, 18:9 and 19:9 aspect ratio displays. Xiaomi says the new operating system will utilise these taller displays better with new gestures. Users can delete tasks with simple swipes and expand options using a long press in the new task manager. Xiaomi will also announce some India specific features for MIUI 10. As always MIUI 10’s beta version will be released first, and the company will have a list of devices of which will get this first.

We expect smartphones like Mi 4, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S, Redmi Note 3, Mi Mix 2, etc to get a global ROM update with MIUI 10.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd