Xiaomi Redmi Y2 India price, colour options revealed ahead of today’s launch

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 India launch event will be live streamed on mi.com, which is the company’s official website. (Image: Ishan Agarwal/Twitter) Xiaomi Redmi Y2 India launch event will be live streamed on mi.com, which is the company’s official website. (Image: Ishan Agarwal/Twitter)

Xiaomi Y2 India launch will take place today at 3 PM IST in New Delhi. The company has already put out teasers to suggest that the budget device will sport a 16MP AI selfie camera and will be exclusive to Amazon. Ahead of launch, tipster Ishan Agarwal took to Twitter to reveal details on price, storage models and colour options for the upcoming Redmi Y2. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 9,999, while 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model will cost Rs 11,999. The phone is said to be available in three colour options – Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, MIUI 10 launch in India at 3 pm today: How to watch livestream, features, etc

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is a rebranded version of Redmi S2 smartphone, which was launched in China. Redmi Y2 India launch event will be live streamed on mi.com, which is the company’s official website. The upcoming Y-series phone is expected to come with the same specifications as the Redmi S2. Xiaomi Redmi S2 features a 5.99-inch HD+(1440 x 720) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with support for a dedicated microSD slot. The expandable storage support on the phone is up to 128GB.

I can confirm that Redmi S2 is indeed launching in India as the Redmi Y2! It will be available in 3 colours options : Dark Grey, Gold & Rose Gold and 2 storage variants : 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM & 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage.#Xiaomi#XiaomiIndia#Mi#MiIndia#Redmi#RedmiY2#XiaomiRedmiY2 pic.twitter.com/d0OmafSB2p — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) June 1, 2018

It is not confirmed but the price is supposedly

Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM &

Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB Variant.

Let’s see if it is correct or not!#Xiaomi#XiaomiIndia#Mi#MiIndia#Redmi#RedmiY2#XiaomiRedmiY2 — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) June 1, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi S2 has dual rear cameras – 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The vertically stacked dual cameras have dual-tone LED flash support and offer Portrait mode, and EIS. Redmi S2 sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is also powered by a 3080mAh and runs MIUI 9. A Portrait mode driven by ‘AI’ will also be offered on its front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 will launch alongside MIUI 10 software, which is the company’s own user-interface, in India. The Chinese company will likely announce a list and timeline for the rollout of the new MIUI operating system as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd