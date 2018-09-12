Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets stable MIUI 10 update; here’s how to download

Xiaomi has confirmed the rollout of MIUI 10 on Redmi Y2, and has said that other phones shall also receive the upgrade soon.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 12, 2018 1:15:08 pm
Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 update for Redmi Y2.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 10 update for Redmi Y2. With build number V10.0.1.0.OEFMIFH, this update can be expected to roll out over the next few days. The news was confirmed by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain via Twitter. Redmi Y2 was launched in March this year, as a budget segment offering.

The post shared by Jain read ‘#MIUI10! Stable ROM for #RedmiY2 is available now’. It also adds that other Xiaomi phones will also receive the update soon.  MIUI 10 update has a file size of 512MB, and comes with gesture-based navigation, AI-enabled selfies, and ‘Natural sound system’. Those who do not get a notification for the same can check manually through Settings>System updates>Check for updates.

Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor, it is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, coupled with a 3080mAh battery. The phone is available in 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage options, both offering expandable storage up to 128GB, through a microSD slot.

Also readXiaomi Redmi Y2 review: Focus is on selfies, and here’s what it delivers

Camera specifications on Redmi Y2 include a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup. On the front, one can spot a 16MP camera, which is claimed as AI-based.  While the 3GB RAM variant of Redmi Y2 is priced at Rs 9,999, the 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 11,999.

