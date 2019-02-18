Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite start getting MIUI 10 Global Stable update

Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite have started receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable update, as reported by users on MIUI forum. The new OTA (over the air) update brings a number of interface and feature updates.

As per the screenshots shared by Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite users on the forum, the MIUI v10.2.1.0.NDKMIXM update is around 507MB in size. The update contains updated Android Security Patch and fixes issues in the two devices related to the lock screen, status bar, default recorder app and notification bar.

The update fixes UI elements for switching cameras during video calls along with fixes for SMS during conference calls, disappearing notifications about incoming calls during video calls, scrolling screenshots, fingerprint unlock during a call, restrictions for floating notifications among others.

Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite users can check the availability of the MIUI Global Stable update under Settings > About phone > System updates.

To recall, Xiaomi launched Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite in India in November 2017. With 5.5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 16MP front camera with LED flash, 13MP rear camera and 3080 mAh battery, Redmi Y1 was launched at a price of Rs 8,999 for 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for 4GB/64GB variant.

Redmi Y1 Lite is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. It has a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 5.5-inch HD display, and 3080 mAh battery.

Both of thee phones were rebranded versions of Redmi Note 5A Prime and Redmi Note 5A respectively, which were launched in China.