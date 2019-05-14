Xiaomi Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship to be called K20, K20 Pro: Report

Redmi’s Snapdragon 855 flagship smartphone is one of the most anticipated devices of the year. There have been reports suggesting that there will be not one but two flagship smartphones. Recently, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing teased the name of one of the models on Weibo and we can safely assume that it will be called the Redmi K20.

Weibing took to Weibo to give users four options to guess the name of the new Redmi flagship. These included X20, P20, K20 and T20. Considering a recent leak where a protective cover of a smartphone going by the name Redmi K20 Pro was spotted with Snapdragon 855 processor, it appears that K20 is the right answer to Weibing’s quiz.

Additionally, tipsters Ishan Agarwal revealed that Redmi Flagship phone will have two variants and their names will be Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. He also revealed the storage models of the two phones as 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB for the K20 and 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB for the K20 Pro.

A picture of Redmi flagship has been spotted which showcases a side view of the device and a portion of the back. Xiaomi President Lin Bin shared the image where he is taking a selfie with the company’s CFO. The blue coloured phone in his hand sports a popup selfie camera and the back has some kind of circular camera module in the centre.

Concerning the upcoming Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship phones, rumour has it that Xiaomi could announce one of the variants as Poco F2 in India. The Redmi flagship is expected to come with a popup selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The protective case leaked by ithome.com mentions the presence of a 48MP rear camera, 6.39-inch AMOLED display and a 4,000mAh battery. Previous reports indicate that the phone will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and it will have NFC support as well.