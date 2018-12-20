Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 could come with 48MP camera, leaked poster claims

Xiaomi has started teasing the Redmi Pro 2, the successor to the Redmi Pro. The poster surfaced on China’s social network Weibo (via Slashleaks) shows a teaser for a phone that will be marketed as the Redmi Pro 2. According to a teaser, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 will come with a Snapdragon 675 processor.

The company has been teasing this phone for the past few weeks, and now we get to know that it will be officially known as the Redmi Pro 2. Earlier this month, Xiaomi President Lin Bin took to Weibo to tease the smartphone that will feature a 48MP camera. The executive posted a close-up shot of the back of the smartphone with a 48MP camera and accompanying dual LED flash. Many believe the 48MP camera phone will be called the Redmi Pro 2, although Xiaomi hasn’t yet confirmed the same.

Although Xiaomi already confirmed the retail name of the handset, the Redmi Pro 2 moniker is nowhere to be seen. Recently, MyDrivers reported that the 48MP camera phone will be launched under the Redmi series, which is known for its budget phones. It’s being said that the device will cost in the vicinity of Rs 20,000, making it the most expensive Redmi smartphone ever.

The report further said that the device may feature a “punch-hole” display, just like the Honor View20 and Samsung Galaxy A8s. Moreover, the smartphone will come with three cameras on the back and one of them will be a 48MP unit.

Xiaomi continues to build the hype around the Redmi Pro 2. However, it’s not clear if Xaiomi President Lin Bin was referring to the Redmi Pro 2. Hopefully, we will learn more about the Redmi Pro 2 next month.