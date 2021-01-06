Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G to launch on January 8

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 9T smartphone on January 8. The new smartphone will be yet another entry in the Redmi Note 9 series, following the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The brand recently posted a teaser for the device on Twitter with a new poster. The launch will take place in China at 8 pm local time, January 8 (10:30 pm IST).

The new Redmi Note 9T will also support 5G networks. However, it is as of now, not clear what specifications will differentiate the Redmi Note 9T from the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Xiaomi also posted about the launch of other accessories along with the new Note 9T. “Also, we have #MoreThanPhones surprise for you,” reads the tweet.

The Redmi Note 9T could feature a new processor

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series already has a 5G-ready device in the form of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Launched in China, the Note 9 Pro 5G features the Snapdragon 750G chipset. The new Note 9T on the other hand, supports 5G, but doesn’t feature the ‘Pro’ moniker in its name.

It could be hence possible that the new phone is a toned-down version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The Redmi Note 9T could perhaps feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset like the Dimensity 800U to differentiate it from the Note 9 Pro 5G.

Stay tuned for the brand new #RedmiNote9T launch event on January 8th, at 20:00 (GMT+8). Also, we have #MoreThanPhones surprise for you. #ReadySet5G pic.twitter.com/lcSxlhFxZu — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 4, 2021

There are also no details on the global availability of this phone right now. However, we could get more details on the same during the launch on January 8. Xiaomi typically launches a new Redmi Note series device around the March-April time period every year. The Redmi Note 9 Pro was first launched back in March 2020.