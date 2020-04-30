Redmi Note 9 launched globally, could come to India soon

The company has not revealed when it will be launching the Redmi Note 9 in India. The company has not revealed when it will be launching the Redmi Note 9 in India.

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 9 smartphone, alongside the Mi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The announcement was made during a global launch event. This expands the Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones, which includes Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Out of these, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are already available in India. The company has not revealed when it will be launching the Redmi Note 9 in India.

Redmi Note 9: Price

Redmi Note 9 will be made available in two RAM/internal storage options. Priced at $199 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the 3GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. The 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at $249 (approximately Rs 18,500).

The device will be made available in Forest Green, Polar White and Midnight Grey colour options. The sale will start in mid-May.

Redmi Note 9: Specifications

Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which is an octa-core chipset with a focus on smartphone gaming. It comes with 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 skin on top. The company has guaranteed the MIUI 12 update for the device, whenever the new version of the skin launches.

The device sports a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor for taking portrait shots. On the front, it sports a 13MP sensor inside of a top centred punch hole.

All of this is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging with a 22.5W charger in-box.

