Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Pro India Launch LIVE Updates: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Thursday, March 12, 2020
Written by Sneha Saha | New Delhi | Published: March 12, 2020 9:34:50 am
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Pro Price in India, Specifications, India Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi is all set to launch the next generation Redmi Note series — the Redmi Note 9 — in India today. It is still not clear how many phones the Chinese brand will announce at the online event today. Rumours suggest that there will be three of them including Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Xiaomi has already confirmed some details about the Note 9 series phones ahead of the launch.

Xiaomi initially had an on ground event scheduled for the Note 9 launch in New Delhi but due to fears over coronavirus the company shifted the event online. The Redmi Note 9 India launch event will be streamed live on the Xiaomi’s official website mi.com, YouTube channel, and also social media handles including Twitter and Facebook. You can click on the link below to watch the livestream that begins at 12PM.

The Redmi Note 9 will come with four cameras in total at the back. The image sensors will sit inside a square module, official teasers have revealed. The company has been experimenting with the design of the Redmi Note phones for years and with Redmi Note 9 the legacy is carried forward. The teasers hint that the Redmi Note 9 will come with a fresh design, something we haven’t seen on any Redmi phone before. The official teasers have also confirmed that the Redmi Note 9 will come with fast charging support. Other specification details still remain mysterious.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro India launch today: What we know so far, and how to watch livestream

