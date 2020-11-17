Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G launch expected on November 24: All you need to know

The 5G lineup of Redmi Note 9 smartphones will finally launch soon. A Chinese tipster has asserted on Weibo that the new Redmi Note 9 phones launch event will take place on November 27. The 5G mid-range devices will offer next-gen connectivity and slightly better specifications than the previous phones.

The standard Redmi Note 9 5G phone could come with a starting price of CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,330). The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, will cost CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,000). The leaked price details suggest that the new Redmi Note 9 series will be the most affordable 5G devices. The official price and other details are expected to be revealed next week. Let’s take a quick look at the possible specifications of the new mid-range phones.

Redmi Note 9 5G specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 5G is tipped to come with a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS display. According to the Chinese certification site TENAA’s listing, the device will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM. The handset could be available with up to 256GB onboard storage. Xiaomi could add three cameras at the back of the phone. The setup will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor. There could also be a big 4,900mAh battery under the hood. This smartphone is listed on the site with M2007J22C model number.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, has M2007J17C model number. The Pro version of the phone is rumoured to ship with a bigger screen. The mentioned site suggested that the new 5G Redmi phone will launch with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display. It will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which could be backed by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. Under the hood, there could be a 4,720mAh battery. It is said to sport a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. This will be the first Redmi phone to offer such a high-resolution camera.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd