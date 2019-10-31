Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T shows up on NCC, launch soon?

Xiaomi is working on a new Redmi Note 8 series smartphone, dubbed Redmi Note 8T. The device has been spotted in an NCC listing by Dealntech. The specifications in the listing are similar to the recently launched Redmi Note 8 with the addition of NFC.

According to the NCC listing, the device holds the model number M1908C3XG and will support up to 18W fast charging. It is being said that this might be the Redmi Note 8 with support for NFC for global markets.

Earlier we have also seen live images, renders and the pricing for the same being leaked online. According to the information sticker in the leaked live images, the device will sport a 6.3-inch display with a dewdrop notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 48MP quad camera setup on the back.

It is being said that the device will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

According to previous leaks and reports, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and will come with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB of internal storage. It was also leaked that the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be made available at Euro 199 (approximately Rs 15,600).

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any details regarding the upcoming device, including the price, launch date and specifications. But, considering that the device has already shown up on NCC’s official website, we can expect it to launch quite soon.