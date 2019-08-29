Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: What’s the difference?

Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Features: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series has been launched in China at an event in Beijing. The phones, which come with quad-camera setup at the back, are major upgrades over the Redmi Note 7 series that was unveiled earlier this year. Of the two new phones, the Pro variant is more premium and the company says that it will be positioned as differently with a completely different design, flagship-like performance, specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro both have four cameras at the back, which is the highlight of the devices. Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a 64MP primary sensor, which the company claims is the highest resolution camera on a smartphone. Meanwhile, the standard version gets a 12MP primary camera. The rest of the three cameras on both phones are the same.

So, how do Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro differ in terms of specifications, features? We take a look:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price, availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 priced in China starts at 999 yuan (Rs 10,000 approximately) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. There’s also the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model, which is priced at 1199 yuan or around Rs 12,000 on conversion. Redmi Note 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost 1399 yuan or around Rs 14,000.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at 1399 yuan (Rs 14,000 approximately) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option,1599 yuan (Rs 16,000 approximately) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and 1799 yuan (Rs 18,000 approximately) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 pre-orders will begin from September 10, while the sale will be held on September 17. Redmi Note 8 Pro pre-orders have already started in China and the phone will go on sale from September 3.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Design, display

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a textured finish at the back, which the company is calling diamond cut grade texture. The phone will be available in a new white colour variant, which reflects seven rainbow colours as the light hits the back. Redmi Note 8 Pro can be bought in Pearl White, Jade Green, and Electric Light Grey colour options. Xiaomi also launched a World of Warcraft edition for Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 also has a gradient finish at the back and it will be available in Dream Blue, Meteorite Black, and White colour options. But the Black variant won’t have gradient finish.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a 6.53-inch screen, while Redmi Note 8 has a slightly smaller 6.39-inches screen, both having full HD+ resolution and waterdrop-style notch on top. Both phones come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating at the front and back. Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a 3D curved glass display.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Camera

In terms of camera, both the phones have four cameras at the back. The Pro variant sports a 64MP primary shooter. The company claims that the image sensor is f/1.7, which is bigger and allows for better photos. The phone can shoot at a maximum resolution of 9248×6936 pixels. In addition, 960 fps slow-motion video is supported as well.

The secondary camera on Redmi Note 8 Pro is 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, along with a third 2MP macro lens and a fourth depth-sensing lens for portrait shots. The front camera of Redmi Note 8 Pro is 20MP.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has a 48MP primary sensor at the back, while the rest of the three cameras are the same as Pro variant including an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and another 2MP lens for depth-sensing. Redmi Note 8 gets a 13MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Processor, battery, software

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek’s new gaming Helio G90T chipset. The phone ships with gaming optimisations as well such as liquid cooling for heat dissipation and Tüv Rhinelandfor certification for high network connection performance for gaming.

Xiaomi also launched a game controller for Redmi Note 8 Pro as well, which the company says has been developed in collaboration with Black Shark. The game controller will cost 179 yuan, though it will be available at a discount of 99 yuan for early buyers.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which is said to last two days. It comes with support for 18W fast charging. The phone uses a USB Type-C port for charging. Redmi Note 8 Pro is also IP52 certified for dust and water protection.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 8 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The battery is 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and the phone uses a USB Type-C port as well. Redmi Note 8 is also splash-proof and dust-proof. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 are dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones and run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.