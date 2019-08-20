Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to sport triple cameras, reveal leaked images

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has been leaked in live images ahead of August 29 launch. Xiaomishka posted on Twitter what appears to be screenshots of a TV commercial for Redmi Note 8 Pro, which reveal a boy holding the phone. Only the back of the device can be seen suggesting it will have triple cameras at the back, an upgrade from dual rear cameras on predecessor Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Advertising

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has been leaked in green gradient colour option. The phone has a vertical rear camera setup placed bang in the center. The Redmi branding is below the setup, followed by a circular physical fingerprint sensor. In comparison, the back cameras on Redmi Note 7 Pro are aligned at the left.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro could launch alongside the Redmi Note 8 and new Redmi 70-inch TV on August 29. The Pro variant is expected to sport a 64MP primary camera, which will be its highlight given the 48MP camera on Redmi Note 7 Pro was a major selling point. The phone could continue with a glass body design and a waterdrop notch on the front.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 launch date was confirmed by Xiaomi CEO and co-founder Lei Jun in a Weibo post. The company has also confirmed that Redmi Note 8 will be much stronger, thanks to a better camera, longer battery life, higher screen ratio and will feel better in the hand.