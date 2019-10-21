Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 first sale today on Amazon, Mi.com: Price, timings

Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 8 series, which includes the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will officially go on its first sale today at 12 noon. The Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro will be listed on Amazon India and Mi.com, along with Mi Home Stores. Xiaomi will increase availability of the phones to more offline retail stores later on. The highlight of the Redmi Note 8 series is the quad-camera setup or the four camera setup at the back.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs the MediaTek G90T processor, and has a 64MP main camera at the back, while the Redmi Note 8 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and has a 48MP main camera. Both phones come with 18W fast-charging support and the fast charger is included inside the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 price in India, offers

The Redmi Note 8 has a starting price of Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage option, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB version costs Rs 12,999. The Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB storage, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM +128GB version and Rs 17,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

As part of the sale offers, Amazon is offering 10 per cent instant discount on Citi Bank and Axis Bank debit and credit cards along with EMI offer. There is also 10 per cent instant discount on the RuPay cards on Amazon India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 also come with Double Data offer from Airtel. All Airtel prepaid customers will be eligible for this. The offer is eligible for recharges of Rs 249 and Rs 349 and valid for first 10 recharges or first 10 months whichever is earlier. The Rs 249 prepaid charge will give customers 4GB data per day instead of the regular 2GB data per day. The Rs 349 prepaid recharge will get customers 6GB of data per day instead of 3GB data per day. The offer can only be claimed once per handset, according to the terms and conditions.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has an Aura design with a 3D curved back. It sports a 6.53-inch display at Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Redmi Note 8 Pro has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. The display is HDR ready. Xiaomi is introducing new colours with this phone: Halo white, Gamma Green and Shadow Black.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor for improvements to portrait. The front camera is 20MP. The phone runs MediaTek Helio G90T, which is designed for gaming and also comes with Liquid cooling to keep cool.

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in only 6GB or 8GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB. The phone has a dedicated microSD slot along with two SIM slots and maximum storage supported is 512GB. Redmi Note 8 Pro also has IP52 rating for dust and water-resistance. The phone has a bigger 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Specifications

Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch dot notch display with full HD+ resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and comes with 4GB RAM+64GB storage option and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 8 also has an Aura design, and comes in Space Black, Neptune Blue and Moonlight White. It has P2i coating for water resistance.

The Redmi Note 8 has a 48MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth camera. The Redmi Note 8’s camera is arranged vertically on the left edge, one under the other unlike the Redmi Note 8 Pro where the module is placed bang in the centre.

Redmi Note 8 also comes with a dedicated microSD slot with 512GB support and dual SIM slots. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery and supports 18w fast charging. It uses a USB Type-C port at the bottom. It also runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie or Android 9.