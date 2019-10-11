Redmi Note 8 Pro page goes live on Amazon India, launch on October 16

Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch in India on October 16, and it looks like the phone will be Amazon India exclusive as the e-commerce platform already has a dedicated page up for the same. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 series was exclusive to Flipkart and Mi.com when it first launched, but with the Redmi Note 8 Pro, the company will launch this on Amazon first as well as its own e-commerce website.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is the Xiaomi’s first smartphone to sport a 64MP camera, and it will have a total of four cameras at the back. The phone was first unveiled in Xiaomi’s home market of China back in August. The Redmi Note 8 Pro teaser page also hints at some upcoming features of the phone, including the camera, liquid cooling, faster storage, and battery.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro had a dual camera at the back and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The phone had a starting price of Rs 13,999 when it was first launched for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB version. The 6GB RAM version cost Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 8 Pro has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch on top. The display resolution is 2340 x 1080 pixels and the screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 8 Pro also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back. With the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Xiaomi has moved the camera module to the centre of the device’s back cover. The fingerprint scanner is part of the camera module as well, which is arranged vertically.

Unlike previous generation phones, which had a Qualcomm processor, the Redmi Note 8 Pro switches to MediaTek Helio G90T designed for gaming. The maximum RAM offered is up to 8GB and it will come with up to 128GB storage. The phone also has a liquid cooling system in order to keep the device cool even during long gaming sessions.

Redmi Note 8 Pro’s camera setup, includes a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 20MP. Battery is 4,500 mAh, an upgrade from the 4000 mAh seen on previous Redmi Note variants. The phone also supports 18W fast charging. Redmi Note 8 Pro in China runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.