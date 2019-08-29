Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro launched; 64MP quad camera, Helio G90T processor

Xiaomi today launched Redmi Note 8 series at a launch event in China alongside its first Redmi-branded smart TV and a refreshed version of RedmiBook 14. The price of the Redmi Note 8 starts at Yuan 999, which is around Rs 10,000, whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Yuan 1,399, which is around Rs 14,000.

The highlight of Redmi Note 8 is its 48MP quad-rear camera setup whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup at the back. The first sale for Redmi Note 8 will take place on September 17, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro will go on sale starting September 3, 2019, in the country.

In addition to the regular Redmi Note 8 series, Xiaomi also unveiled a World of Warcraft limited edition of the Pro-variant that will come with exclusive goodies, custom themes and more.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro price

Redmi Note 8 base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Yaun 999 (around Rs 10,000), the 6GB/64GB models will be sold at Yuan 1,199 (around Rs 12,000), and the 6GB/128GB model is priced at Yuan 1,399 (around Rs 14,000).

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for Yuan 1,399 (around Rs 14,000) for its base model of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, whereas the 6GB/128GB model will cost Yuan 1,599 (around Rs 16,000) and the 8GB/128GB model will cost Yuan 1,799 (around Rs 18,000).

Redmi Note 8 specifications, features

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch on top, 1080×2340 pixels resolution, 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device includes Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back and there’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The quad-camera setup at the back includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the phone is a 13MP selfie shooter.

The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port. The Redmi Note 8 also features a 3.5mm audio jack as well as an IR blaster. It runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 8 Pro features a slightly bigger 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch on top, 1080×2340 pixels resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Pro variant also carries Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back and it also sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s new gaming-centric chipset, Helio G90T, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It also comes with a liquid cooling system to improve the gaming experience for the Redmi Note 8 Pro users.

The device also carries other gaming-centric features like the Game Turbo 2.0 mode and the company is also selling a game controller for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, that will cost Yuan 179, which is around Rs 1,800. However, the controller will be available at a discount of Yuan 99 (around Rs 1,000) for early buyers.

The quad-camera setup on the phone includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 20MP selfie camera on the front of the device. The Note 8 Pro packs a slightly bigger battery than the non-Pro model, which has 4,500mAh capacity with support for 18W fast charging.

The phone also runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. Aside from the 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and USB Type-C port, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with NFC and it is also IP52 certified.