Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India launch tomorrow: Livestream, timing, specifications

Xiaomi is all set to launch its newest Redmi Note device with 64MP quad-rear camera setup, Redmi Note 8 Pro, in India tomorrow at an event in New Delhi. The highlights of the device along with 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras include a MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor and 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether the Chinese manufacturer will bring only the Pro variant or also launch the Redmi Note 8 in India as well. Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 8 series in China in August this year. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Yuan 1,399 (around Rs 14,000) in China for the base model of 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The India price of the device will be unveiled at tomorrow event.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Launch date and time, livestream

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will launch in India on October 16. The countdown on the event.mi.com suggests that the launch event will kick start at 12 noon. Xiaomi is expected to broadcast the event live on their YouTube channel and share live updates at the Redmi India Twitter account. You can also catch the live updates of the Redmi Note 8 Pro launch event here at the indianexpress.com.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The back of the device also sports the Gorilla Glass 5 protection and carries the 64MP quad rear camera setup as well. The other camera sensors include an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The fingerprint sensor is connected to a vertically placed camera array aligned to the centre.

On the front, the 20MP selfie camera is placed in a waterdrop-style notch on top. The processor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro is MediaTek Helio G90T, which is designed for gaming. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It also features a liquid cooling system.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a 4,500mAh battery, which is an upgrade over Redmi Note 7 Pro’s 4000mAh battery. The device also supports 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. Redmi Note 8 Pro in China runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie but since Xiaomi is also announcing the MIUI 11 tomorrow as well, we can expect that Note 8 Pro in India will run MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie out of the box.