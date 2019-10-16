Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Live Updates: Mi Purifier 2C, MIUI 11 launched

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India today at an event in New Delhi. The launch starts at 12 noon where the company will also unveil its next-gen custom ROM MIUI 11. The device was launched in China in August, so we know the specifications already.

The highlights of the Redmi Note 8 Pro include a 64MP quad-rear camera setup (64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP combination), a MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor, and 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There’s a chance that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will run the new MIUI 11 out of the box.