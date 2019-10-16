Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Live Updates: Mi Purifier 2C, MIUI 11 launchedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/xiaomi-redmi-note-8-pro-india-launch-live-updates-specs-price-features-6071470/
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Live Updates: Mi Purifier 2C, MIUI 11 launched
Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and Features Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India with 64MP quad-rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T processor.
Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India today at an event in New Delhi. The launch starts at 12 noon where the company will also unveil its next-gen custom ROM MIUI 11. The device was launched in China in August, so we know the specifications already.
The highlights of the Redmi Note 8 Pro include a 64MP quad-rear camera setup (64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP combination), a MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor, and 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging. There’s a chance that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will run the new MIUI 11 out of the box.
Live Blog
Redmi Note 8 Pro Price in India, Specifications, and Features Launch Live Updates:
MIUI 11 unveiled
Xiaomi has unveiled the MIUI 11 which now comes with features like Always-on Display, Dark Mode, customised text on the lock screen, Dynamic Video Wallpaper, and more.
Mi Purifier 2C costs Rs 6,499
It has a dual filtration technology, HEPA filter that can clean up to 99.9 of indoor pollution, CADR of 350 per cubic meter. The purifier is priced at Rs 6,499.
Mi Air Purifier 2C launched
Mi Air Purifier 2C launched in India. Xiaomi says the device is designed only for India and it will be not available elsewhere. There is no screen on this device and looks exactly like the Mi Air Purifier 2S.
5 surprises
Redmi has announced that it will be announcing not only the Redmi Note 8 Pro at the launch event but a total of five "surprises".
Redmi Note 8 Pro expected price
Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 8 series in China in August this year. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Yuan 1,399 (around Rs 14,000) in China for the base model of 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The 6GB + 128GB model costs Yuan 1599 (around Rs 16,000) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Yuan 1799 (around Rs 18,000). We can expect the India price of the Redmi Note 8 Pro to be around the same. The starting price of the device could be around Rs 15,000 or Rs 16,000.
Redmi Note 8 Pro launch live updates: Watch livestream
Xiaomi is hosting the live stream of the Redmi Note 8 Pro launch event at its Xiaomi India YouTube channel. The Redmi India Twitter is also expected to share live updates of the event.
Redmi Note 8 Pro launch live updates: The launch event starts at 12 noon
Xiaomi is hosting the Redmi Note 8 Pro launch event in New Delhi where it will unveil the smartphone and announce its price and sale date. The event is scheduled to start at 12 noon.
Xiaomi is all set to launch its newest Redmi Note device with 64MP quad-rear camera setup, Redmi Note 8 Pro, in India tomorrow at an event in New Delhi. The highlights of the device along with 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras include a MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor and 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 8 series in China in August this year. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Yuan 1,399 (around Rs 14,000) in China for the base model of 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The India price of the device will be unveiled at the event. As of now, it is not confirmed whether Xiaomi will bring only the Pro variant to India or also launch the Redmi Note 8 device as well.
