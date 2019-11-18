Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next sale tomorrow on November 19: Price, offers, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will go on sale tomorrow at 12 pm online via Amazon.in and Mi.com. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 last month in India and its highlights include a 48MP quad-rear camera setup, Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Advertising

The Redmi Note 8 is available in three colour variants– Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Moonlight White. The device is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base storage model of 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM storage model is priced at Rs 12,999.

Redmi Note 8 offers

The Redmi Note 8 sale offers on Mi.com include double data benefit on Airtel prepaid recharges of Rs 249 and Rs 349 for the first ten months. On Amazon, the Redmi Note 8 buyers can avail 10 per cent cashback for payments made via HDFC Bank Debit Card. Users can also avail 5 per cent cashback on HSBC and ICIC Bank cards.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone sports a 13MP selfie camera that is placed in the dot-notch on top. The Redmi Note 8 sports a quad-rear camera setup carrying a primary 48MP lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Redmi Note 8 runs Android 9 Pie out of the box with company’s own MIUI skin on top.