Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 variant design, specifications officially revealed

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch the 2021 version of its best selling smartphone – the Redmi Note 8. Ahead of the unveiling, the specifications and design of the new phone have been revealed on the global website, but the pricing and availability details are still under wraps. The company recently revealed that it managed to sell over 25 million units of the original Redmi Note 8.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 design, specifications

The design and features of the new model are mostly similar to the original version. The Redmi Note 8 2021 sports a waterdrop-style notched display. The smartphone has thin bezels surrounding the display and a chin at the bottom. The rear fingerprint sensor can still be seen at the back.

The new version packs a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, while the older model offered a Snapdragon 665 SoC under the hood. You get the same quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a macro sensor. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 8 2021 offers the same 6.3-inch full-HD display with 450-nits of brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes with a 4,000mAh battery, similar to the original version. The smartphone supports 18W fast charging as well. The device features an IR blaster, a type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is splash-resistant as well.

The new Redmi phone will be available in two storage versions, including 4GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB. The budget device will be offered in three colour options, including Neptune Blue, Moonlight White, and Space Black. Xiaomi is soon expected to reveal the price and sale details of the Redmi Note 8 2021 model. As of now, there is no word on the India launch of the device.