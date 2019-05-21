Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price, specifications compared

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, the company’s new budget phone with 48MP rear camera has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. Based on the pricing, the phone will compete with the likes of Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M20, which will cost starting at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,990 respectively.

In addition to a 48MP primary camera, there is a 5MP secondary camera at the back as well. The phone also has P2i splash coating, which is difficult to find on budget devices, and ships with a glass body design. Meanwhile, the Realme 3 offers dual rear cameras and a bigger 4,230mAh battery. Samsung’s Galaxy M20 has similar specifications with two cameras at the back, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. Let us compare the three phones based on price and specifications:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price and availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S has a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The phone will be available in Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, and Onyx Black colour variants from May 23 on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s India site. It will arrive offline in Mi Home stores from May 24.

Realme 3 can also be bought in the two storage options, priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. It is available via Flipkart in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Classic Black colour versions. As for Samsung Galaxy M20, it will be available in 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM options for Rs 10,990 and Rs 12,990 respectively. The storage on both models is 64GB. The Galaxy M20 is online exclusive, sold via Samsung online store and Amazon India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Display and design

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sports a dual glass back design, which the company calls the Aura design. It has dual Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on both sides. The display is 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dot notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. A circular fingerprint sensor is placed at the back and the phone also supports AI Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S also stands out for its P2i coating, which makes it splash-resistant. The feature is a rarity on budget phones.

Realme 3 gets a plastic body design with a gradient effect at the back, which we said in our review looks classy. The face unlock feature works accurately and there is a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor as well for those who are interested. Realme 3 features a slightly smaller 6.2-inches display in comparison with HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. There is Corning Gorilla Glass protection as well.

Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a polycarbonate body that has a glossy finish. We said in our review the design looks pleasing, though the phone feels a bit heavy given the 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M20 uses a Type-C USB port, same as Redmi Note 7S, instead of the older micro-USB port of charging, which is good to see on a budget phone. A physical fingerprint sensor is at the back.

The 6.3-inch FullHD+ display on the Galaxy M20 supports Widevine L1 certification for watching HD content on Netflix, etc, which is not present on Realme 3 or Redmi Note 7S. It gets a small V-shaped notch on top and the company calls this display design, the Infinity-V screen.

When it comes to display, the Samsung Galaxy M20 seems like a better pick given the Widevine L1 certification in addition to the full HD+ resolution. In the design department, it really depends on whether a user prefers a glass body design or a lighter polycarbonate design.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Camera

The camera aspect is where Redmi Note 7S shines, at least when one goes by specifications on paper. The phone offers 48MP+5MP dual rear cameras with PDAF, EIS, and AI Portrait mode. The front camera is 13MP with AI Portrait mode. Of course, we will need to review the device to find out more about how it performs in real-world scenarios.

Realme 3 also gets dual cameras at the back, but a combination of 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It takes good pictures in bright outdoors with close to natural colours, but misses out on details, as we observed in our review. The Chroma boost mode in the camera app did not work well for us as it mainly oversaturates the colours in photos, though some users may actually like it.

The front camera is 13MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, which is capable of taking social media ready pictures. The beauty option can be deselected as well, which is great. We liked the portrait mode on the front camera better than on the rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy M20 gets 13MP+5MP rear cameras, which performs well in better lighting. However, low-light performance is underwhelming. In our review, we faced some issues with the 8MP selfie camera and we said it could do better on the details.

If one goes purely by camera specifications om paper, those of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S seem impressive. But as mentioned earlier, we will have to wait for a review to know more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Processor, battery, and memory

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S runs the same cota-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor that we saw on the Redmi Note 7, so performance should not be an issue. The phone supports a hybrid dual SIM/microSD slot. It is availablein two storage configurations – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S continues with 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4 technology.

Realme 3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 and the device performs well. We did not experience lag or stutter during our review period and the device does not struggle with switching between tabs. The 4,230mAh battery lasted for close to two days for use with daily usage such as watching videos, listening to online music, browsing social media platforms, making calls, using WhatsApp web for 8 or more hours, and more.

Realme 3 does not support fast charging, which could disappoint some and takes more than two hours to get fully charged from 15 per cent.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy M20 has octa-core Exynos 7904 processor, which delivers when it comes to daily usage. There was no noticeable lag in performance during our review period. It can also handle multi-tasking, games like Asphalt 9, etc smoothly. The 5000 mAh battery will easily last a day and a half with heavy usage, which is great. Still, even with 15W fast charging, it takes more than two hours to fully charged given the bigger battery capacity.