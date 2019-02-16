Smartphone launches in India next week: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Vivo V15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Vivo V15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30 are among phones that will launch in India next week. The launch date for two of these devices has been confirmed. According to a report by news agency, IANS, the Galaxy M30 will make its debut in Indian in February and will go on sale in the first week of March, though an exact date is unclear at this point. Oppo R11 Pro is another smartphone expected to be announced in India soon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Vivo V15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30 and Oppo R11 Pro, here is a list of smartphones expected to launch in India next week:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 India launch on February 28

Xiaomi has finally confirmed on Twitter that Redmi Note 7 will launch in India on February 28. Prior to this, the company put out several teasers to suggest that launch in India will happen soon. Now Xiaomi has also sent out media invites for the launch event.

The successor to Redmi Note 6 was recently launched in China and shipments have already crossed one million. In India, the phone will likely go on sale in the first week of March. As for the price, the Redmi Note 7 is expected to start at Rs 9,999 and go up to Rs 14,000 plus.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has a 48MP rear camera at the back coupled with a 5MP secondary sensor. It sports a glass body design and a 6.3-inch full HD+ resolution display with a small waterdrop style notch. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Redmi Note 7 will launch in only two variants in India: 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The device has a 4000 mAh battery. The front camera is 13MP.

Vivo V15 Pro India launch on February 20

Vivo V15 Pro with a pop-up front camera will launch in India on February 20. The phone is expected to be Flipkart exclusive, suggests a listing page on the e-commerce platform.

Ahead of the official launch, full specifications of Vivo V15 Pro have been shared online by a Malaysian tech website, soyacincau. Vivo’s own teasers reveal the phone will have reflective effect at the back and a triple rear camera system. The highlight will be 32MP pop-up front camera.

The triple camera at the back is expected to consist of a 48MP main sensor, a Time of Flight (TOF) 3D sensor as well as a wide-angle camera. The phone will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Earlier leaks have claimed the Vivo V15 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will have a 6.39-inch full HD+ display and a 3700 mAh battery on board. The price could be under Rs 30,000.

Samsung Galaxy M30 India launch in February

Samsung Galaxy M30 could make its debut in India in February, according to IANS, though an exact launch date is unclear at this point. The phone is said to go on sale in the first week of March. Samsung Galaxy M30 will be the company’s third phone in its M-series, which launch with Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones.

Reports suggest the Galaxy M30 could come with triple rear cameras, a combination of 13MP+5MP+5MP sensors, while the front camera will be 16MP. Other specifications include 5000 mAh battery, 6.38-inch display, and Exynos 7904 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M30 will likely sport a higher price tag of under Rs 15,000-16,000, given the triple rear cameras. The Galaxy M series, which counters Xiaomi’s Redmi phones, is limited to the online market in India.

Oppo F11 Pro India launch soon

Oppo has shared a teaser about the arrival of the 48MP camera smartphone, which will be the Oppo F11 Pro. The phone will launch in India soon, though an exact date is unclear as of now. The dual rear camera and will also come with a Super Night Mode feature, as claimed by the company.

In terms of design, the F11 Pro could sport a thin chin at the bottom and almost negligible bezels on the sides. The dual camera setup and flash unit are aligned vertically. The phone screen doesn’t have a notch or punch-hole.

Similar to the V15 Pro, the upcoming Oppo phone will also come with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. The processor could be MediaTek coupled with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.