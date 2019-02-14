Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to launch in India soon, hints new teaser from company

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 could launch in India, based on the company’s new teasers on Twitter. Xiaomi is asking users to retweet a tweet, which will reveal the exact launch date of the Redmi Note 7 device. Earlier, Xiaomi India’s marketing head Anuj Sharma had posted saying the Redmi Note 7 would definitely not launch in March in India, hinting at a February launch.

Later, India head Manu Kumar Jain had replied to this asking whether Redmi Note 7 would launch before or after March. Based on the kind of hype that Xiaomi has created around this device it is safe to assume, that the company will be launching the Redmi Note 7 in February itself, though it could be in the latter half.

Redmi Note 7’s first sale might be in the first week of March, if it launches in the end of February, since these usually take place one week after the device has gone on sale.

The phone’s shipments have already crossed 1 million in China, according to the company. The Redmi Note 7 is also supposed to get a Pro variant, though that one has not yet launched in China. Based on Xiaomi’s promotions, the company is claiming the phone will turn the industry upside down when it launches in India.

Going by the China price of Redmi Note 7, which starts at Yuan 999 or Rs 10,400+ , this could be the cheapest phone in India to launch with a 48MP camera at the back. The Redmi Note 7 also has a glass body design, which will be a first for its Note series in India. So far the Redmi Note devices have offered a metal unibody design.

Check out Xiaomi’s new tweet on Redmi Note 7

RT @redmiindia ‘s tweet to know the launch date of the #ԀW8ᔭ smartphone! Make sure it reaches every Mi Fan. https://t.co/futUbbh8n6 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 14, 2019

Redmi Note 7: Expected price, specifications

An earlier report by MySmartPrice claimed that the Redmi Note 7 will launch in only two variants in India: 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. The Redmi phone will come in black, blue, and red colour variants, according to the report.

Based on the China prices, Redmi Note 7 could be priced under Rs 14,000 in India. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 999, comes to Rs 10,400+, while the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage version costs Yuan 1199 , which comes to Rs 12,500 approx.

Finally, the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option costs Yuan 1399 or Rs 14,600 plus on conversion. Going by the previous pricing, Redmi Note 7 could start at Rs 9,999.

Features and specifications of the Redmi Note 7 are already known. The device has a 6.3-inch display, full HD+ resolution with a small waterdrop style notch. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and the front.

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.2 Ghz with up to 256GB storage support via a microSD slot.

The device Redmi Note 7 has a 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology. This Redmi phone has a Type-C USB port for charging.

The camera on Redmi Note 7 is the USP with a 48MP sensor at the back coupled with a 5MP secondary sensor. Redmi is using the GM1 sensor from Samsung with 1.6μm pixel size and f/1.8 aperture on the Note 7. The front camera is 13MP. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 will also come with a Night Scene mode.