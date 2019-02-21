Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to be Flipkart exclusive device, launch on February 28

A week before the scheduled launch of Redmi Note 7, Flipkart has created a microsite on its portal highlighting the camera, design, processor and battery of the phone, indicating that the phone will be a Flipkart exclusive first. The launch date of Redmi Note 7 is February 28, which was announced by the official Twitter handle of Redmi India.

Advertising

The specifications of Redmi Note 7 are not a secret as it has already been launched in China. Redmi Note 7’s shipments have reportedly crossed 1 million (10 lakh) units within three weeks in China, according to the company.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review

Redmi Note 7 specifications, features and price

Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with water drop notch, 1080 x 2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB RAM powers the phone. The internal storage of the phone is 32GB/64GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

The biggest selling point of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is its dual camera setup with one 48MP sensor (f/1.8 aperture) and another 5MP sensor. The phone has a 13MP selfie camera on the front and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Redmi Note 7 has a 4,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support via USB Type-C. In China, the phone is available in three colour options– Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black.

Redmi Note 7 price

In China, the price of Redmi Note 7 is Yuan 999 (approx Rs 10,500) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, Yuan 1,199 (approx Rs 12,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and Yuan 1,399 (approx Rs 14,500) for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Advertising

The device may launch with similar or tweaked specifications in India. The 48MP image shared by Redmi a few days ago dropped an easter egg about an in-display fingerprint sensor. So either, the device has been tweaked or the rumoured Redmi Note 7 Pro is also launching with Redmi Note 7 on February 28.