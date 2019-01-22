Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 test videos show device thrown down stairs, used as skates

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 is the company’s latest mid-budget smartphone with a number of new features, including a 48MP rear camera and a glass body design. At the launch event, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun was keen to showcase that the Redmi Note 7 was a sturdy device, which can withstand most falls.

But Xiaomi’s executives continue to demonstrate Redmi Note 7’s durability in new stunts. In one video, which was first shared on Weibo, Redmi CEO Lu Weibing posted a video showing the Note 7 being kicked down the stairs and still surviving the fall.

The Redmi Note 7 is placed inside a dustbin, which is sealed with some tape on top, and Weibing is then seen kicking the dustbin with the phone inside down the stairs. Keep in mind that Weibing is not actually kicking the device down the stairs.

When the device is taken out, the display appears to be functioning perfectly, and the glass at the back has not cracked at all either. The Redmi CEO specified that the device fell down a total of 18 steps.

However, one cannot make out if there are scratches at the back of the device, considering it just tumbled down a whole flight of steps. The video of the Redmi CEO kicking the Redmi Note 7 down the steps has also been uploaded on YouTube.

Check out the video below

Meanwhile, there is another video of two Redmi Note 7 devices being used as roller skates in order to showcase the durability of the device. Why any customer would convert two working phones into roller skates is hard to fathom, still the video is interesting to watch.

The second video has someone taping the Redmi Note 7 device to the top of roller skates and using them to move around. The video does mention that one should not repeat this for their safety, which is pretty sound advice.

The person in the video does struggle while using the Redmi Note 7 as skates. Once again at the end of it, these devices appear to be in working condition, and there’s no crack on the display of either phone. The glass at the back also appears to be fine.

Check out the video below

Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 48MP+5MP rear camera, 3GB or 4GB RAM coupled with 32GB or 64GB storage. The battery on board is 4000 mAh, and the front camera is 13MP.