Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teardown gives a clear look inside the device

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 is the latest budget phone, but with a hefty 48MP rear camera and a new glass design body. The smartphone has already gone on sale in China, but there’s no word on when the Redmi Note 7 will come to other markets like India.

A new teardown video of the Redmi Note 7 has been shared on China’s QQ platform and also uploaded on YouTube, which gives a clear look of what’s inside the device.

According to GizmoChina, which shared the YouTube video, Redmi Note 7’s teardown reveals all the key internal parts of the phone. The Redmi Note 7 as pointed out has a glass body, and the rear glass panel is removed completely when opening the device as can be seen in the video.

The teardown video also shows the Redmi Note 7’s 48MP camera sensor, the 5MP depth camera, the 13MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 7’s video also shows that the new USB Type-C port is on a secondary board of the phone, and that replacing this should be easy if there is a problem. The previous Redmi Note phones had a micro-USB port at the bottom.

Redmi Note 7 is also splash and dust-resistant, which is mentioned on Xiaomi’s China website as well. But the rating is not mentioned. The Redmi Note 7 is not waterproof, nor is the company advertising this. However, a splash resistant rating means it should be just find in case of accidental spills.

Other specifications of Redmi Note 7 are: 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.2 Ghz coupled with 3GB or 4GB or 6GB RAM. Storage on the Redmi Note 7 will be 32GB or 64GB, with 256GB extra support via a microSD slot.

Redmi Note 7 has a 48MP+5MP at the back with the company using Samsung’s GM1 sensor for the 48MP camera. This sensor can also be seen in the teardown in the video. The front camera is 13MP and the device has a waterdrop notch design, where the front camera is place. The battery is 4000 mAh.