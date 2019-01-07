Xiaomi Redmi launch event on January 10: Now Redmi Note 7 spotted on TENAA

Xiaomi is hosting a Redmi event on January 10, in Beijing, where a new Redmi series is expected, with speculation being that the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 could make an appearance. Previously Xiaomi executives confirmed that the Redmi series will now be a standalone brand, meant to offer more budget phones with focus on specifications, while the Mi branded phones will offer more higher-end features.

Advertising

In the latest reports, a new device has been spotted on TENAA, which has a gradient colour option, similar to the tones of the promotional material shared by Xiaomi. The speculation is that this will be the Redmi Note 7, which could have a more colourful option with pink and purple gradient tones at the back.

According to the TENAA listing, model number M1901F7C has the following dimensions 159.21 × 75.21 × 8.1(mm) and a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display coupled with a 3900 mAh battery. It is unclear if the device will have a notch on the front, though Xiaomi is expected to introduce a water-notch design.

It has also been speculated that the Redmi Pro 2 could be launched on January 10, which could come with a 48MP rear camera. Earlier, Xiaomi’s President Lin Bin had shared an image on Weibo, showing a 48MP rear camera on the back of what is being seen as the Redmi Pro 2.

Advertising

Xiaomi’s own website has a landing page ready for the upcoming Redmi device, and based on the design, this one also hints at a 48MP rear camera. Previously, the Redmi 7 was spotted on China’s TENAA website.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi launch on January 10: Redmi 2 Pro with 48MP camera expected

According to the TENAA listing, there’s another model number titled M1901F7E with similar dimensions, which has a 6.3-inches display as well with a 3900mAH battery. Another model number from Xiaomi which has been certified is the M1901F9T with smaller dimensions at 147.76×71.89×7.8(mm). This one has a 5.84-inches display and a 2900 mAh battery. This is likely the Redmi 7, given the smaller screen.

This Redmi 7 model also has a dual-rear camera based on the images on TENAA. Another more colourful variant of the phone is also listed on TENAA, which has a gradient back design as well, though this one has a Mi logo and not the Redmi by Xiaomi logo seen on the bigger model.

For now, it is not clear, if the 48MP camera variant will be called Redmi Pro 2 or the Redmi Note 7 from Xiaomi. The company’s branding has shown that the Pro title is now common in all variants, which means the Redmi Note 7 will have a Pro variant as well.

The Redmi launch event will take place 1400 hours China time, which is around 11.30 am in the morning for India. Xiaomi has opened reservations for this upcoming Redmi phone on the China site. The Redmi Pro 2 or Redmi Note 7 will be first Redmi device from Xiaomi to sport such camera configurations.