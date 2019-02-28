Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro have been launched in India, featuring premium designs and dual cameras.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro, alongside the Redmi Note 7 in India.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. The Redmi Note 7 Pro features the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, while the Redmi Note 7 comes with 12MP+2MP camera set up at the back. Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM variant, Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM variant.  Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM variant and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM variant. Redmi is now a separate sub-brand in India.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro sale date, price and offers

Redmi Note 7 will go on sale in India on March 6, whereas Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available from March 13, 2019. The phones will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, whereas the Redmi Note 7 comes with a 12MP primary sensor instead of the 48MP Samsung sensor.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro specs

Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro both sport a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution (19.5:9 aspect ratio) and a waterdrop-style notch on the front for the selfie camera. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. Meanwhile, Redmi Note 7 Pro features the Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage.

Redmi Note 7 has a 12MP+2MP camera, while Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 48MP+5MP camera. The front camera is 13MP for selfies. Battery on both phones is 4000 mAh.

