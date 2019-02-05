Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Go India launch details revealed

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 with 48MP rear camera and 4,000mAh battery is expected to launch in India soon. Ahead of its debut, MySmartPrice has revealed in a report the storage variants and colour options of the Redmi Note 7.

According to the report, Redmi Note 7 will be available in India in 3GB RAM+32GB ROM and 4GB RAM+64GB storage options. The colour variants include black, blue, and red. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was launched in China in January in three storage models. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 999, which is around Rs 10,000 plus. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Yuan 1199 (Rs 12,000 approx). The Redmi Note 7 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Yuan 1399 or Rs 14,000 plus.

In India, Redmi Note 7 could cost under Rs 20,000, though we will have to wait for an official launch to confirm the pricing. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has 48MP+5MP dual AI backed cameras, 6.3-inch Full HD+ resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4000 mAh battery, and 13MP front camera.

The report adds that Xiaomi’s first Android Go edition smartphone – Redmi Go – will be available in blue, black, and red colour options. It will launch in 1GB RAM+8GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Go was launched in Philippines earlier this week at a price of PHP 3,990, which is around Rs 5,426 on conversion. The entry-level device comes with a 5-inch HD display and is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Go runs Google’s Android Oreo (Go edition). It gets an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. It supports dual nano-SIM card slots in addition to a microSD card slot.