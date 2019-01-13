4 reasons to buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and 2 reasons to wait

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 7 earlier this week, its first smartphone to be made available under the just launched ‘Redmi by Xiaomi’ sub-brand. The consumer interest in the Redmi Note 7 is high – after all, it only costs 999 Yuan (or approx Rs 10,396) for the base model in China.

Another reason why it is getting a lot of traction is that of a 48MP camera sensor on the back. We do not know the availability of the Redmi Note 7 in India yet, but it could be priced in the same price bracket given the company’s track record and the importance of the market.

Here are four reasons to buy the Redmi Note 7 and two reasons to wait.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is super affordable

Price is the biggest reason why most people would like to buy the Redmi Note 7. The handset starts at 999 Yuan (or approx Rs 10,396) with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and can go up to 1,399 Yuan (or approx Rs 14,559) for the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The price is just right for most people, if it gets launched around the same price as in China. Consider also the fact that 80 per cent of consumers buy smartphones below Rs 15,000 and Xiaomi being the number one player in India with a huge install base. Xiaomi has been on a winning spree in the past two years when it comes to pricing its smartphones in India, and we expect to see the company using the same formula when it launched the Redmi Note 7 in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has a 48MP rear camera

This is another reason to upgrade for an older Redmi device to the Redmi Note 7. The phone comes with a 48MP camera sensor on the back, and uses a bright ISOCELL Samsung G1 sensor. We haven’t yet tested the Redmi Note 7’s camera ourselves, but its specifications on paper are impressive, to say the least. The camera has a f/1.8 aperture and a huge 1/2″ sensor size. The secondary camera has a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Plus, the phone comes with a Super Night Mode, which was first incorporated in the Mi Mix 3. Also, it has a Quad Bayer filter, similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. The front camera is less impressive, though.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7’s design is refreshing

If you care about the aesthetics and design of a phone, the Redmi Note 7 will surely impress you. The Redmi Note 7’s design is ghastly different from previous Redmi phones. Gone is the metal back. Instead, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 comes with a glass back, akin to Honor 8X and Honor 10 Lite. We also liked the gradient finish, something that is in these days. Notably, Xiaomi switched to a waterdrop-style notch on the Redmi Note 7 and fair to say, it looks impressive.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has a faster processor

The Redmi Note 7 is faster than the Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro. Under the hood, it runs on a Snapdragon 660 processor that’s clocked at a higher 2.2GHz. Simply put, the Snapdragon 660 is bound to be fast in comparison to a Snapdragon 636 processor found inside the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Expect no lag in running graphics intensive games like PUBG or opening resource-intensive apps. While the Redmi Note 7 has the same 4,000mAh battery as the Redmi Note 6 Pro, but it now charges via USB Type-C with Quick Charge 4 support. There’s a lot to get excited about the Redmi Note 7.

Two reasons to skip the Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

While you might be inclined towards the Redmi Note 7, it is advised to wait for the Redmi Note 7 Pro instead. Alongside the Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi also made the Redmi Note 7 Pro official. But here is the difference between the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro: the camera. The company says the Redmi Note 7 Pro has been made for those who care about the camera performance. We expect the two phones have the same set of internals, barring the difference in the camera performance and processor.

We do know that the camera sensor on the two phones is different. The Redmi Note 7 uses Samsung’s sensor, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with the Sony IMX586 sensor. While both use 0.8μm-pixel sensors, the Sony IMX586 sensor is truly a 48MP and Samsung’s sensor can only do 12MP but enhances to 48MP. Though, you have to wait a bit more for the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Xiaomi says it plans to disclose full specs and price of the device after the Spring festival in China.

Realme 3

Realme 3 is coming to take on the Redmi Note 7. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com earlier this week, the Redmi India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the company plans to launch its Realme 3 sometime in the first-quarter of 2019. While he did not reveal the specifications, price or exact launch date, he did confirm that the arrival of Realme 3 is indeed on the cards. Given Redmi’s astounding performance over the past year in India and most importantly, the grip on the budget segment, it is certain that the phone will be pitched against the Redmi Note 7. Sheth also hinted that a 48MP camera smartphone is in the works, though he did not name the device.