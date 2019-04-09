Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage to go on sale in India tomorrow

Redmi Note 7 Pro’s 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option will officially go on sale in India from April 10 on Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 noon, according to an official confirmation by Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 7 Pro went on sale in India in March, but has so far been limited to the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, which is priced Rs 13,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB RAM will cost Rs 16,999 when it goes on sale. It will also be the first Redmi phone to come with 128GB of on-board storage.

Advertising

Redmi is now a sub-brand of Xiaomi, and the official Twitter handle confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro sale will start with Flipkart and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 7 Pro with 6GB RAM will come to the Mi Home stores from April 17, according to an follow-up tweet. Mi Homes are Xiaomi’s exclusive offline stores.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched first in India and comes with a glass body design, another departure from the older Redmi Note phones that we saw in the post. The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is the 48MP rear camera, with Xiaomi using the Sony IMX586 sensor, which we have also seen on other more expensive phones like Honor View20.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor and has a 6.3-inch full HD+ resolution display. The RAM and storage options are 4GB + 64GB or 6GB RAM + 128GB storage with external storage support. Redmi Note 7 Pro does not have a dedicated micro-SD slot, but uses a hydrid dual-SIM slot.

Advertising

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 48MP+5MP rear camera combination at the back. The default resolution for photos is 12MP on the camera, which relies on 4-in-1 pixel binning to create 12MP resolution images. In order to shoot at 48MP resolution users need to go to the Pro mode and turn on the option to shoot at the higher resolution. Images shot in the mode are heavier, around 15-16MB in size on average.

Read more: Redmi Note 7 Pro review: At Rs 13,999, this one is a clear winner

The front camera on the Redmi Note 7 Pro is 13MP. Xiaomi has added the AI features on the front and rear camera as well for the Portrait mode.

Battery on the Redmi Note 7 Pro is 4000 mAh. The phone also comes with P2i coating for splash resistance. However, this does not make the device entirely waterproof or resistant. The phone runs MIUI 10 with Android Pie 9