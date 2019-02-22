Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to launch in China next week with Sony IMX586 48MP sensor

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand will launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China next week, according to an official post from Redmi China President Lu Weibing, who shared the details on his official Weibo account. The Redmi Note 7 is supposed to launch in India on February 28, though it is not clear if the Pro variant will be coming to India as well on the same date.

According to the official post by Lu Weibing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro variant will launch next week, though there’s no confirmation of when this will take place. The exact launch date has not been confirmed. Redmi Note 7 Pro will have the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, which we have also seen on phones like the Honor View20.

The post also highlights the differences in the camera sensors. The regular Redmi Note 7 uses the Samsung GM1 sensor for the 48MP camera. It appears that both Redmi Note 7 and the Pro variant rely on pixel binning and can create 12MP and 48MP photo with 1.6um pixel size.

Redmi Note 7 Pro expected specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro will continue with the same display, design as the regular variant, though the processor and base RAM and storage could be higher. Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a glass body like the regular variant.

A tweet by the Redmi India account also appeared to show an in-display fingerprint sensor, which might be present on the Redmi Note 7 Pro variant. The regular version of the phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with the waterdrop notch on the front for the selfie camera. The rear camera combination will be 48MP Sony IMX586 image sensor, instead of a Samsung GM1 sensor. The secondary sensor is 5MP for depth sensing.

Reports have also suggested that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be powered by the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 seen on the regular variant. Leaks have also indicated Redmi Note 7 Pro could start at 4GB RAM and there could be a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version.

Redmi might skip the 3GB RAM+32GB storage option for the Pro variant. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to have 4GB+64GB and 6GB RAM+64GB variants along with the 6GB and 128GB option. The battery on Redmi Note 7 Pro will be 4000 mAh like the regular phone.

The phone will have a Type-C USB port as well, which we saw on the Redmi Note 7 as well. Xiaomi had initially talked about launching Redmi Note 7 Pro during the Chinese New Year on February 5. Reports have also shown that Redmi Note 7 Pro has passed 3C certification in China.

The Redmi Note 7 in China starts at Yuan 999, but given the higher-end specifications of the Pro version, it will likely start at a higher price when it launches. TheRedmi Note 7 will be available on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own Mi.com website when it first goes on sale in India.