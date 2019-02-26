Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro spotted on China’s TENAA listing ahead of launch: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor at the back is supposed to launch this week in China and it looks like the phone has officially be certified by China’s TENAA certification authority. The Redmi Note 7 Pro was also spotted earlier on China’s 3C certification site, according to previous reports.

The model number for Redmi Note 7 Pro on TENAA is listed as M1901F7BE, according to Nashville Chatter, which first reported the listing. The listing does not reveal any key specifications, other than the model number and the dimensions, which are 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm. These dimensions are the same as the original Redmi Note 7.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will continue with the same 6.3-inch display with the full HD+ resolution, and it will come with a 4000 mAh battery. Xiaomi had already confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will have the better Sony IMX586 sensor at the back for the 48MP camera. The regular Redmi Note 7 has the Samsung GM1 sensor for the 48MP camera. Redmi Note 7 Pro could be the most expensive one so far from the company starting at Yuan 2000, which comes to Rs 21,000.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Expected specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a 6.3-inch full HD+ display, with the same glass and metal design as seen on the original phone. The Redmi Note 7 Pro could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 on the original variant.

The phone might have a 128GB storage variant as well with 6GB RAM. Xiaomi’s own executives have indicated that the company might do away with the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for the phone. Redmi Note 7 Pro might also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 7 Pro will have the Sony IMX586 sensor for the 48MP camera. We have also seen this on phones like the Honor View20, which come with a 48MP rear camera. Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a 48MP+5MP camera combination at the back. The battery will remain at 4000 mAh.