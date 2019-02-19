Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to sport in-display fingerprint sensor, hints new teaser

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has been sharing teasers for the launch of its upcoming Redmi Note 7 in India. While Redmi Note 7 is scheduled to launch in India on February 28, the brand dropped a teaser image, which indicated that the upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro might have an in-display fingerprint sensor in the upcoming phone.

Redmi posted a challenge on its official Twitter handle asking the audience to find humans in a 48MP (6000 X 8000 pixel) PNG image of number 7. The image is also filled with easter eggs like a 48MP dual camera setup, 4000 mAh battery, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and also show what looks like an an in-display fingerprint sensor.

One way of seeing this is that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will indeed come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We know that Redmi Note 7 is launching on February 28 in India, but the Chinese variant of the phone doesn’t have an in-display fingerprint sensor. So either Redmi Note 7 is coming to India with different specifications or Redmi is launching both Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro on the same date in India.

How does Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro differ?

While both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a 48MP camera, the latter will have a better one as it will have a Sony IMX586 image sensor,instead of a Samsung GM1 sensor. Sony IMX586 sensor is being used on premium phones like Honor View20.

While Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, leaks suggest that Redmi Note 7 Pro might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

You know what to do! Find the answer in this #ǝɟᴉ7ƃnɥʇ 7 and share in comments to win goodies. #RedmiNote7 Click https://t.co/bsTdPdLJLx and zoom in to find humans. pic.twitter.com/FK62OeV4g4 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 17, 2019

Redmi Note 7 is available in 3GB RAM+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB RAM+64GB storage variants in China but Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to have a 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Xiaomi talked about launching Redmi Note 7 Pro during the Chinese New Year on February 5, but it didn’t happen. Recently, there were reports that Redmi Note 7 Pro has passed 3C certification in China, which hints at its launch in coming days.