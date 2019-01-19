Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price and processor details leaked online

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 7 in China and will launch its Redmi Note 7 Pro next month. Now, the pricing details and processor specifications have been leaked online.

A tipster by the name Dream Dust (according to Google Translate) on Weibo claims that the upcoming device from Redmi by Xiaomi will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. He also stated that the device will be priced at 1,499 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs 16,000.

Qualcomm launched its 11nm based Snapdragon 675 processor back in October. The processor comes with an octa-core Kryo 675 CPU paired with an Adreno 612 GPU.

The company recently posted a teaser image on its official Weibo account stating that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor on the back unlike the Redmi Note 7’s 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor.

Redmi Note 7 will be made available in three RAM/internal storage variants. The 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage is priced at 999 Yuan (approximately Rs 10,000), 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000) and 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at 1,399 Yuan (approximately Rs 14,000). The company hasn’t revealed any global availability details for the same.

Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ notched display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM. Storage options include 32GB and 64GB expandable via a microSD.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0.

Redmi Note 7 sports a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor with AI features.