Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro passes 3C certification in China: Report

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro has allegedly passed 3C certification in China, according to a report. This comes even as Xiaomi in India is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 7 on February 28 at an event in Delhi. The Redmi Note 7 Pro variant is supposed to sport a better 48MP camera at the back, compared to the regular variant.

Advertising

At the launch of Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi had indicated it would reveal the Pro variant around the time of the Chinese New Year, but that has not happened. However, given the phone has been spotted on 3C certification, it could launch soon, towards the end of February. Xiaomi also has another launch geared up on February 20: its flagship Mi 9 smartphone.

Watch our video review of Redmi Note 6 Pro

According to the report on Nashville Chatter, which has shared screenshots from the 3C certification website, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has the model number M1901F7BE model and the listing also reveals that the phone will come with up to 18W fast charging.

The listing does not appear to confirm any of the specifications of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, though Xiaomi has confirmed that the 48MP sensor will be the one from Sony, which is the IMX586.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Expected specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will likely continue with the same 6.3-inch full HD+ display with the waterdrop notch, which was seen on the regular variant. The Pro variant will have a glass and metal design like the regular Redmi Note 7 as well.

Redmi Note 7 Pro’s rear camera combination will be 48MP+5MP, but the difference is the sensor. Redmi Note 7 has the Samsung GM1 sensor, while the Pro variant will have Sony IMX586 sensor for 48MP lens, which is the same sensor that phones like Honor View20 are using.

Read more: Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro: All we know about specifications, features and price

Other leaks have claimed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, instead of the Snapdragon 660 processor on the regular Note 7 variant. The battery size is likely to remain 4000 mAh on the Pro variant as well.

According to some leaks, Redmi Note 7 Pro could skip the 3GB RAM variant, and instead start at 4GB RAM. Xiaomi’s CEO hinted that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage version with NFC support. The phone’s front camera is expected to remain the at 13MP.

Advertising

Earlier, price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China was leaked, which claimed the phone will start at Yuan 1,499, which comes to Rs 16,000 plus on conversion. In India, the Redmi Note 7 is expected to have a starting price of Rs 9,999 going up to Rs 12,999, if one goes by the previous pricing trends. It is not clear if the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be introduced in India or not.