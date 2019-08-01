Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro now on open sale: Should you pick this or Redmi K20?

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro will be on open sale from now on, and the phone will be available at Flipkart.com and Mi.com for online retail and Xiaomi’s own Mi Home, Mi Store and Mi Preferred Partner stores in the offline segment. Redmi Note 7 Pro was the flagship phone under the Redmi brand till Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 series earlier this month. Xiaomi claims to have sold 5 million units of the phone worldwide just five months after it first launched in India at the end of February.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the Redmi Note 7 Pro costs Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro also has a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version at Rs 15,999. The phone comes in three colours: Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, and a black option.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 7 Pro has a glass body design with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back. This was the first Redmi phone with the 48MP rear camera at the back using the Sony IMX586 sensor to launch in India. The Redmi K20 Pro also users the same sensor, but it has a more high-end processor which is the Snapdragon 855 and is a pitched a flagship-level device.

Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ resolution display, and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 4GB or 6GB RAM combinations. It has 64GB or 128GB storage on board and there is external storage support, though Xiaomi is using hydrid dual-SIM slot on the phone. The external storage support is up to 256GB.

The phone has a dual camera at the back, with 48MP+5MP combination. Photos are shot at 12MP by default in the auto mode and there’s a dedicate 48MP resolution which is offered in the Pro mode of the camera app’s settings. Front camera on Redmi Note 7 Pro is 13MP with AI beauty features. The rear camera is capable of 4K video recording 30fps.

Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 4000 mAh with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 technology. It relies on a type-C USB port for charging. Xiaomi also introduced P2i coating for splash resistance on the phone, though the device is not completely water-resistant. The phone runs MIUI 10 with Android Pie 9.

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi K20

The Redmi Note 7 Pro was the most expensive phone in Xiaomi’s portfolio till recently, but the price difference between the newer phones is not that much. Redmi K20 has some key differences though compared to the Note 7 Pro. Read our review of Redmi K20 here.

Price difference

Redmi K20 has a higher price tag of Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the Redmi K20’s 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version costs Rs 23,999. Redmi Note 7 Pro is comparatively much more affordable at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Specs, Design difference

The Redmi K20 comes with an fullscreen display on the front, which has minimal bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. Redmi Note 7 Pro has a notch on the front for the selfie camera. Both phones have a glass body, but the K20 series back has what the company calls as an Aura Prime design and the phone comes in Red, Blue and Black colour options. The Redmi Note 7 Pro’s back is comparatively more plain, even though it has a Red, Blue and Black variant as well.

Redmi K20 gets an AMOLED display, which is also 6.39-inches in size with the same full HD+ 2340×1080 resolution as the Note 7 Pro. The Redmi K20, however has a 20MP selfie camera and a triple camera at the back with the 48MP+8MP+13MP (ultra-wide) angle mode, while the Note 7 Pro is limited to a dual camera.

More importantly the Redmi K20 runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, which does score higher than the Redmi Note 7’s Snapdragon 675 on objective benchmark tests like Antutu. Both phones come with a 4000 battery, though K20 series gets support for 18W fast charging from Xiaomi’s own proprietary technology.