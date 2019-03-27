Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro exclusive to India, China, says company

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will remain exclusive to India and China, John Chen, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Xiaomi confirmed in a Facebook post. Chen said that Xiaomi will not be launching the Redmi Note 7 Pro in any other country outside India and China.

Advertising

The move is a part of the company’s product strategy, he said, adding that Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is the company’s best value for money offering with 48MP camera in the global market.

Watch our review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro

For Xiaomi, its Redmi series has been one of the bestselling in India. Xiaomi’s Redmi series comprises mostly of budget devices starting from Rs 4,499 (Redmi Go).

Earlier this year, Xiaomi made Rdmi an independent brand. The company said that its Redmi brand will focus on the price/performance ratio, whereas Xiaomi will focus on mid-to-high-end and new retail.

Advertising

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 was among the first smartphones to launch under the separate Redmi brand. The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were launched in India in February this year. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the most affordable phones to sport a 48MP back camera.

Also read: Redmi Note 7 Pro review: At Rs 13,999, this one is a clear winner

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory variant, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory variant will cost Rs 16,999.