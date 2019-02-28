Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price, specifications, India launch LIVE updates: Launch event starts at 12 noon, here is what’s expected

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price in India, specifications, features launch live updates: Xiaomi is launching Redmi Note 7 in India today. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and the company will livestream the event on its website and on its official YouTube channel. The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 2340×1080 resolution. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage options. Redmi Note 7 runs MIUI 10 skin on top of Android 9 Pie and sports a 4,000mAh battery.

However, a new leak suggests that the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7 won’t feature a 48MP sensor on the back like its Chinese counterpart. Instead, the company will launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro sporting a 48MP sensor on the back. It is also being reported that the company might launch its Redmi Note 7 Pro at the event along with the Redmi Note 7.