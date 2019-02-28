Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price, specifications, India launch LIVE updates: Launch event starts at 12 noon, here is what’s expectedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/xiaomi-redmi-note-7-price-specifications-india-launch-live-update-5604374/
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price, specifications, India launch LIVE updates: Launch event starts at 12 noon, here is what’s expected
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Redmi India is launching the much awaited Redmi Note 7 in India today. Check the specifications, price and features of the device live here.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price in India, specifications, features launch live updates: Xiaomi is launching Redmi Note 7 in India today. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and the company will livestream the event on its website and on its official YouTube channel. The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 2340×1080 resolution. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage options. Redmi Note 7 runs MIUI 10 skin on top of Android 9 Pie and sports a 4,000mAh battery.
However, a new leak suggests that the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7 won’t feature a 48MP sensor on the back like its Chinese counterpart. Instead, the company will launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro sporting a 48MP sensor on the back. It is also being reported that the company might launch its Redmi Note 7 Pro at the event along with the Redmi Note 7.
Live Blog
Redmi India is launching the much awaited Redmi Note 7 in India today. Follow LIVE updates
Redmi Note 7 Pro might be launched alongside Redmi Note 7
Earlier rumours suggest that Xiaomi might launch two phones at the event-- Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Will this be the same Redmi Note 7 Pro that is supposed to launch in China with the Sony IMX586 sensor? That is unclear for now.
Redmi Note 7 expected specifications
Based on the specifications of Redmi Note 7 that was launched in China last month, we can expect that Redmi Note 7 will have a 6.3-inch full HD display with 2340×1080 resolution. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device might come with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage options. Redmi Note 7 is expected to sport a 4,000mAh battery.
Redmi India will be launching the Redmi Note 7 Pro today. The Xiaomi sub-brand has announced via its official Twitter handle that the launch event for Redmi Note 7 will take place at 12 noon.
Xiaomi is launching its Redmi Note 7 device in India today. To recall, the company launched the Redmi Note 7 in China last month and announced that Redmi just like Poco will now be a sub-brand of Xiaomi which will focus on budget devices, whereas, Mi will focus on releasing premium smartphones like the Mi Mix 3. During the past month, we've had tons of leaks and rumours around the device with some claiming that Redmi Note 7 in India will not have the 48MP primary camera sensor as its Chinese counterpart.
Leaks also suggest that Xiaomi will be launching Redmi Note 7 Pro in India together with the Redmi Note 7 and this device will have the 48MP camera sensor. Redmi Note 7 Pro hasn't been launched in China yet and leaks claim that it will sport the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor instead of 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor seen in the Redmi Note 7.
Redmi Note 7 Pro might be launched alongside Redmi Note 7
Earlier rumours suggest that Xiaomi might launch two phones at the event-- Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Will this be the same Redmi Note 7 Pro that is supposed to launch in China with the Sony IMX586 sensor? That is unclear for now.
Redmi Note 7 expected specifications
Based on the specifications of Redmi Note 7 that was launched in China last month, we can expect that Redmi Note 7 will have a 6.3-inch full HD display with 2340×1080 resolution. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with an Adreno 512 GPU. The device might come with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM along with 32GB/64GB internal storage options. Redmi Note 7 is expected to sport a 4,000mAh battery.
Redmi Note 7 in China sports a dual camera setup at the back with a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor at the back. However, several leaks suggest that Redmi Note 7 in India will not be getting the 48MP camera.
Redmi Note 7 launch event scheduled for 12 noon
Redmi India will be launching the Redmi Note 7 Pro today. The Xiaomi sub-brand has announced via its official Twitter handle that the launch event for Redmi Note 7 will take place at 12 noon.