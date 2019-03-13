Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro sale today from 12 PM: Price, launch offers, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale in India on March 13, which is today. This is the first time Redmi Note 7 Pro will be made available for purchase. The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor, a Snapdragon 675 processor and the glass back.

Advertising

Xiaomi will also be making the Redmi Note 7 available in India for the second time. Both the phones will be made available on sale at 12 noon through Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores across the country.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India, launch offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and Rs 11,999 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Redmi Note 7 Pro, meanwhile, will cost Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB model.

Also read: Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro review: Reliable performance in a new design

As far as launch offers are concerned, users will be eligible to get up to 1120GB of Airtel 4G data with unlimited calling and free access to Airtel’s IPTV.

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications, features

Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop-style display and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

The mid-range phone has dual cameras (12MP+2MP) on the back and a 13MP selfie camera. Redmi Note 7 is available in three colour options: Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Ruby Red.

Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop-style display and is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor. The smartphone has the glass back, making the device look premium and stylish.

Advertising

The major highlight of Redmi Note 7 Pro is its camera. There is a dual-camera setup (48MP+5MP) and a 13MP front-facing camera. The phone offers a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 technology. Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in Nebula Red, Neptune Blue and Space Black colour options.