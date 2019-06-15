Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro, Redmi K20, more phones to get Android Q

Xiaomi has released a list of its smartphones which will be receiving the upcoming MIUI update based on Android Q. The list comprises of both Redmi and Mi branded devices which include the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Mi 9, Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition which will be receiving the new Android Q update in the fourth quarter of this year.

Apart from these, the list also comprises of the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7 which will be receiving the latest MIUI update based of Android Q by the first quarter of next year.

The development comes after the Android Q beta program was made available for Mi Mix 3 and Mi 9 some time back. The Redmi K20 Pro was added to the beta program as soon as it was launched. It is anticipated that the Android Q update may roll out to these devices before being rolled out to the other Xiaomi devices that are listed.

The list comprising of 11 Xiaomi smartphones has been posted on the MIUI Forums in China and according to this as many as nine devices which include Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, Mi Mix 2S, and Mi Mix 3 will be receiving the MIUI update consisting of the Android Q during the fourth quarter of 2019. The other two devices, which are the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7 will get the particular MIUI update in the first quarter of 2020.

However, readers must note, that the latest list released by Xiaomi is specifically for its users in China and that the global version of the upcoming MIUI based on the latest Android may take some more time to get launched.

To recall, Google in its keynote of the I/O 2019 had mentioned about the expansion of the Android Q beta program. It had also said that the Mi Mix 3 5G and Mi 9 will be eligible for the latest Android Q Beta version. Last month, the Redmi K20 Pro was also added to the Android Q Beta program after its launch.