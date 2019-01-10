Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched with 48MP rear camera: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Price, Specifications, Features: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro have officially launched in China. The Redmi Note 7 is the successor to Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 6 series, but this one comes with some major changes, including a big 48MP rear camera, which is a first for the Redmi brand.

Advertising

The Redmi series is now a separate brand from Xiaomi. The branding on the back of the phones now reads, ‘Redmi by Xiaomi.’ The Redmi Note 7 also sports a new glass design with 2.5D curved glass design at the back of the phone and not the metal unibody that we saw on previous Redmi phones.

Redmi Note 7: Price

Redmi Note 7 will come in three variants, and despite the 48MP rear camera, Xiaomi has kept the price quite affordable. Redmi Note 7 starts at Yuan 999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option, which is around Rs 10,000 plus.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version will cost Yuan 1199, which is around Rs 12,000 plus on conversion. The Redmi Note 7 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Yuan 1399 or Rs 14,000 plus.

Xiaomi has also introduced a special tunnel cover for the Redmi Note 7, which changes colour depending on the angle. The cover costs Yuan 29, which is around Rs 300.

Read more: Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro launch in China HIGHLIGHTS

The cover is only 0.8mm thick and has holes all over to give it a unique look and feel. There’s no word on when Redmi Note 7 will come to India. Redmi is also offering an 18 months warranty with the Redmi Note 7 in China.

Redmi Note 7: Key features, specifications

Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch display, Full HD+ resolution. The display has 450 nits brightness and a small notch on the front for the camera. The display has an 19.5:9 aspect ratio and the pixel resolution is 2340 x 1080.

The Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.2 Ghz. RAM options are 3GB or 4GB or 6GB. Storage options are: 32GB or 64GB, though it will likely come with a microSD slot. Camera is 48MP+5MP at the back with Samsung’s GM1 sensor for the 48MP camera. The camera has a 1.6 um pixel size.

The front camera is 13MP with AI features and Portrait mode as well. The battery is 4000 mAh with a type-C USB charging port and support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0. Redmi Note 7 now sports a glass design at the back.

Advertising

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications

All specifications as same as the Redmi Note 7. The key difference is that the 48MP camera has the Sony IMX586 sensor, instead of the Samsung one. Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale post the Chinese New Year.