Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch event tomorrow: Livestream timings, how to watch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch: Xiaomi is holding an event on January 10 in Beijing, where it will be launching the first smartphone under its Redmi by Xiaomi moniker. At the event, the company is expected to launch its next generation Redmi Note 7 smartphone, which will be a successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6.

Some reports also claim that the device might be called Redmi Pro 2, successor to the 2016 Redmi Pro. The company has confirmed that this device will sport a 48MP primary camera at the back, whereas a recently released promotional image shows that the device will feature a dual camera setup.

Redmi by Xiaomi event will be livestreamed by the company on their China website. Additionally, you can follow indianexpress.com for live updates. Here are the details on how to watch livestream of Honor 8X launch event, India launch timings, expected price, specifications and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch: How to watch livestream, timings

Xiaomi will be livestreaming the Redmi by Xiaomi device launch on their official China website. The event will commence at 2 PM according to China time, which converts to 11:30 AM IST.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launch: Expected price, specifications

Pricing details for this smartphone are currently unavailable and will be revealed at the event. However, according to recent leaks, it is being suggested that this smartphone will be a mid-range smartphone with a starting price tag of around 2,500 Yuan (approximately Rs 25,000).

The device recently surfaced on the Chinese certification website, TENAA. According to the listing, this device will sport a 6.3-inch waterdrop notch design display.

It will come with a vertically aligned dual camera setup just like the one seen in the promotional images along with a fingerprint sensor on the back. The back will have a gradient colour effect, which is also a first for the company. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Other leaks suggest that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 paired with an Adreno 612 GPU.

Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun has posted a device shot for the same on his official Weibo account showing the gradient colour back panel of the device. In the caption, he states that the device will sport a 2.5D curved glass on both the front and back.